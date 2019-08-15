Dignity Gold, LLC Hires Bureau Veritas through SION Trading FZE to Independently Verify Gold, Which is Backing its Dignity Tokens

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC and a leader in cryptocurrency, today announced that through SION Trading FZE, it has hired Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, to count the gold backing its tokens. SION Trading FZE is supplying the safe keeping receipt (SKR) for the gold that is backing Dignity Gold and has entered into an official agreement with Bureau Veritas to verify and count the gold. Under the supervision of Joseph Chapman, North American Audits Manager, Metals and Minerals Division at Bureau Veritas, company executives in Dubai will be counting the initial $3 billion out of Dignity Gold's 395,000 kilograms of gold provided under the SKR agreement. The first verification will be completed in September 2019.

"We look forward to working with SION Trading FZE in conjunction with Dignity Gold, LLC," stated Mr. Chapman. "Our bullion verification program is utilized by funds worldwide to provide assurances to their stakeholders of the veracity and accuracy of their bullion funds."

"We understand that there was a delay in attaining third-party, independent verification in the past. With the new ownership of Dignity Gold, we are pleased that this process is ultimately being undertaken," stated Stephen Braverman, President and CEO of Dignity Gold.

Dignity Gold launched in July 2019. Dignity Gold and Dignity Mining Group acquired Cryptobontix, a family of tokens backed by SION Trading FZE's gold in Dubai. The company is currently focusing on its cryptocurrency coin known as Dignity, which trades on Livecoin.net under the symbol DIG. Dignity Mining Group has among the largest crypto mining operations in the Western Hemisphere, located in Upstate New York, which utilizes the latest advancements in technology.

About Dignity Mining Group, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Mining Group, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC and a leader in cryptocurrency and digital coin mining. It owns and oversees among the largest crypto and coin mining operations in the Western Hemisphere. Dignity Mining Group, LLC was founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig. The company uses cutting-edge technology for its mining operations, including 708 AMD mining rigs each running 12 Powercolor/TUL RX Vega 56 Nano graphics processing units.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Gold is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC and a leader in cryptocurrency. It was founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig. Its cryptocurrency coin, Dignity (DIG), trades on Livecoin.net, and incorporates with the latest technology and is backed by SION Trading FZE's gold in Dubai.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit https://bureauveritas.com

SOURCE Dignity Holdings, LLC