DIGYMATEX to Host Webinar on the Impact of Digital Devices on Children's Development

AARHUS, Denmark, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU-funded DIGYMATEX Project will host a special webinar on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 17:30–18:45 CEST on the impact of digital devices on maturity in children and adolescents.

The online event, "Growing Up on Screens – Rethinking How Children Mature In a Digital Age," will examine how parents, educators, and policymakers can assess and nurture digital maturity in the young people they care about and love.

The webinar will host three world-renowned specialists in child and adolescent development, including:

Prof. Mary Helen Immordino-Yang , University of Southern California

University of Prof. Halla B. Holmarsdottir, Oslo Metropolitan University

Oslo Metropolitan University Prof. Sonia Livingstone , London School of Economics and Political Science

"Children today spend a lot of time on mobile devices from a very early age and we know that the technologies we use influence brain development and behavior," said DIGYMATEX project coordinator and webinar moderator Assoc. Prof. Marco Hubert of Aarhus University, Denmark. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, screen time rose sharply, making these questions even more urgent."

"Our expert guests will discuss what the psychosocial maturation process looks like in a world where young people live enormous portions of their lives on digital devices," Hubert added.

The event provides an excellent opportunity for researchers, educators, policy makers, and parents to learn more about this hot topic. To register, click here.

The four-and-a- half-year DIGYMATEX Project aims to provide clear evidence of how the digital maturity of children aged 9–16 impacts their behaviour, together with how the use of these technologies impacts the well-being of children over time.

The project applies an inter-disciplinary, multi-method approach by integrating and connecting expertise, methods and knowledge from different research areas such as business management, psychology, sociology, neuroscience, media and information systems.

About DIGYMATEX

DIGYMATEX is an EU-funded project working to develop evidence-based tools for understanding and assessing digital maturity in children and adolescents.

The project is being funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme and is comprised of 12 partner organisations from leading universities, research institutions and technology companies in 10 countries.

For more information and to register to the webinar, https://digymatex.eu.

