Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market by Polymer Type (PVC, Acrylics, Polyurethanes), Application (Flooring & Wall Covering, Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods), and Region - Global Forecast To 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the DINP market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45767063

Browse in-depth TOC on "Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market"

71 – Tables

38 – Figures

114 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diisononyl-phthalate-dinp-market-45767063.html

There is an increase in the demand for flexible PVC for various applications such as flooring & wall covering, wires & cables, films & sheets, coated fabrics, and consumer goods. Flexible PVC is used in various applications in the building & construction industry. PVC has high demand due to its properties, such as flexibility, durability, toughness, weather-resistant, thermal resistant, and processability. Stringent safety regulations related to the production of phthalate based plasticizers are restraining the growth of the DINP market.

On the basis of application, the flooring & wall covering segment is estimated to lead the DINP market in 2019.

Flooring & wall covering is the largest application of DINP. The market in this application is growing due to the growing building & construction industry in countries of APAC such as India, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. There is huge investment in infrastructural projects in APAC, which is increasing the demand for flooring & wall covering. DINP provide thermal stability, flexibility, durability, and weather-resistant properties.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45767063

On the basis of polymer type, PVC is estimated to lead the DINP market in 2019.

DINP is the most used plasticizer in PVC. It imparts various properties to PVC such as flexibility, stability, durability, thermal resistance, weather resistance, and high performance. Flexible PVC is easier to process than rigid PVC as the former has versatile performance properties. PVC finds applications in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, electronics, medical, and consumer goods. High growth in the commercial building & construction industry and the emergence of high-end real estate are expected to drive the demand for PVC in the construction industry.

On the basis of region, APAC is estimated to lead the DINP market in 2019.

APAC is estimated to be the largest DINP market owing to the high consumption in flooring & wall covering applications. Growing population, increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing lifestyles are driving the DINP market. China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are some of the key DINP markets in the region. Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in the emerging countries have opened up new avenues and opportunities for DINP manufacturers.

The key players in the Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market include BASF (Germany), ExxonMobil (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), UPC Group (Taiwan), KLJ Group (India), LG Chem (South Korea), Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan), Aekyung Petrochemicals (South Korea), and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as expansion, new product launch, partnership, and acquisition.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=45767063

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Plasticizers Market

by Type (Low Plasticizers Market by Type (Phthalates, Non-Phthalates), Application (Flooring & Wall Covering, Wire & Cable, Coated Fabric, Consumer Goods, Film & Sheet), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2022

Polyvinyl Chloride Market by Raw Material (EDC & Acetylene), Polymerization Process, Product, End User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electrical, Packaging, Footwear), Type of Application, & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/diisononyl-phthalate-dinp-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/diisononyl-phthalate-dinp.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets