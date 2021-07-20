DiligenceVault and Frontier Advisors Partner on Digital Due Diligence and Data Centralization

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiligenceVault, a digital diligence platform that delivers data collection and information exchange solutions for consultants, asset owners and asset managers, today announced a client partnership with Frontier, Australia's leading independent asset consultant. Frontier has been at the forefront of delivering investment advice to institutional investors for more than 25 years.

This client partnership delivers immediate benefits as an input source to Frontier's deep research, intelligent analysis and leading technology, including a digital hub for its investment research teams across public and private markets. Frontier now has the ability to leverage DiligenceVault's technology to optimize the process of collecting and centralising key asset manager and fund data, tapping into the more than 6,500 asset managers already on DiligenceVault.

The resulting efficiency and transparency will provide benefits across Frontier, its clients and asset manager partners, fostering more regular strategic dialogue, and is an important addition to Frontier's manager selection and monitoring technology infrastructure.

Paul Newfield, Director of Sector Research at Frontier, commented: "Having the ability to collect more data in a very efficient and standardised way, where we can track the information, export the information and integrate this into our own analytical platform and qualitative research, will deliver benefits for clients. Managers, too, can gain a lot of efficiency from using the system once they are onboarded, and I think it is really appealing for all parties. Clients can benefit from deeper insights, Frontier benefits from a more scalable system where we can collect and analyse more data than ever before and managers benefit from the system efficiency it can deliver to them. The fact that DiligenceVault can provide mutual benefits for all parties was really appealing to Frontier."

"We align with Frontier's data-driven focus and are committed to delivering efficiency, transparency and digital backbone to their diligence teams. The Australian investment management industry is a sophisticated investor base working with asset managers across the globe. We are grateful for our new partnership in the region," said Monel Amin, Founder of DiligenceVault.

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault believes in making due diligence possible for all by creating a new data-driven standard for due diligence in the investment management industry. Today, over 21,000 users leverage the platform in digitalizing and streamlining their due diligence framework, moving away from previously manually intensive, error-prone, and expensive diligence processes. DiligenceVault is trusted by leading global asset allocators including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, NEPC, Universities Superannuation Scheme, UTIMCO and Wells Fargo. Founded in 2014, DiligenceVault is backed by Goldman Sachs, and delivers a global support promise with teams in New York, London, Singapore, and India. For more information about DiligenceVault, please visit: www.diligencevault.com.

About Frontier

Frontier is Australia's leading independent asset consultant. Frontier has been offering institutional investors with unconflicted advice for over 25 years and stands tall on the integrity of the firm's advice and service. Frontier offers a wide range of innovative services in investment and manager research and advice, business consulting, quantitative solutions and governance and regulatory services. With more than A$450 billion in funds under advice, Frontier's primary clients range in portfolio size of A$20 million to more than A$200 billion and come from the superannuation, public sector, charity, insurance and university sectors. For more information about Frontier, please visit: https://www.frontieradvisors.com.au/

For media inquiries:

Andre Boreas, VP - Head of Marketing, DiligenceVault

[email protected]

+1 929-333-5837

