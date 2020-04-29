DiligenceVault Announces EMEA Expansion Plans With a Key FinTech Hire

LONDON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiligenceVault, the global fund diligence platform, today announced continued international growth plans, welcoming a new EMEA Director of Business Development, Guillaume Rouault, and the opening of its second overseas office and first one in London. With over 12,000 active users globally, DiligenceVault is continuing to deliver on its commitment to provide a two-sided digital diligence platform to asset owners, allocators and asset managers around the world.

Rouault enters his new role at DiligenceVault with over 10 years of experience in scaling fast-growth FinTech companies within the asset management industry in domestic and international markets. He joins DiligenceVault most recently from Allocator. Prior to Allocator, Rouault grew EMEA sales for eVestment, a Nasdaq company, for six years. Rouault also worked at Bloomberg, FactSet and S&P Global.

"The ability for asset owners, consultants and asset managers to exchange information in a secure, digitized and flexible platform solves the inefficient manual processes of today, bringing an unparalleled offering of transparency, and reducing costs for both sides. I am proud and privileged to bring this disruptive DiligenceVault technology to the European market," said Rouault of his new position.

DiligenceVault adds its new London office to further support existing clients in the U.K., Europe, and strengthen its presence in the Middle East. This is DiligenceVault's third office, joining New York and Pune, India.

"At DiligenceVault, we are focused on client success to differentiate as a technology platform, and as we execute on our strategy, we are finding strengths in each market," commented Monel Amin, Founder and CEO of DiligenceVault. "Opening global offices also allows us to attract top and diverse talent and support needs unique to our global client base. We are very excited that Guillaume chose DiligenceVault and are thrilled to welcome him to the team of Vaulters!"

DiligenceVault's unique value proposition empowers manager research, operational due diligence, legal, finance, and structured information exchange for leading investors including pension plans, investment consultants, endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices, insurance companies, and bank platforms. At the same time, thousands of global asset managers, hedge funds, and private equity funds who are clients and users of the platform derive benefits from centralized information exchange and workflow automation. Since launching in 2014, DiligenceVault continues to experience rapid year-over-year growth, simultaneously building institutional partnerships with industry organizations and FinTech innovators in the United States, Europe, and Singapore.

