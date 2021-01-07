DiligenceVault Partners With Universities Superannuation Scheme Investment Management for Digital Diligence Platform

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiligenceVault ("DV"), a digital diligence platform that delivers data collection and information exchange solutions for asset owners and asset managers, today announces its partnership with Universities Superannuation Scheme ("USS") Investment Management, the principal financial advisor and manager to the UK's largest private occupational pension scheme with £67.6bn in total assets. Established in 1974, USS is the principal pension scheme for universities and higher education institutions in the UK and, through its wholly-owned investment manager, is a sophisticated investor across all asset classes, and an important voice in responsible investing.

The partnership delivers immediate benefits to USS Investment Management, creating a digital hub for its Operational Due Diligence, Responsible Investments, and investment teams. USS Investment Management now has the ability to leverage DiligenceVault's technology to simplify the process of collecting, centralising, analysing, and reporting on key investment and risk data tapping into the large pool of asset managers responding on DiligenceVault.

The efficiency and transparency, benefiting both USS Investment Management and its asset manager partners, will foster more regular strategic dialogue and is an important addition to the monitoring infrastructure.

"We are excited to bring our digital diligence platform to the USS Investment Management team. We anticipate that DiligenceVault will accelerate collaboration between the USS team(s) and their asset managers in a world of increased virtual due diligence. We're thrilled to deliver a centralised and automation solution to drive efficiency for USS as the industry continues its digital transformation," said Monel Amin, Founder of DiligenceVault.

Howard Brindle, USS Investment Management Deputy CEO said: "As we're ensuring all of our processes across the firm are best-in-class, we knew we wanted to leverage technology to help us do that for all things diligence-related. DiligenceVault offers us the ability to use one tool to centralise our fund data collection and due diligence documents."

About DiligenceVault - With adoption by over 18,000 users, DiligenceVault is an industry-leading platform that brings digital innovation to the due diligence processes in the investment management industry. The firm's clients include Asset Consultants, Asset Managers, E&Fs, Family Offices, FoFs, Insurers, Pension Funds, Private Banks, and SWFs. DiligenceVault is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Singapore and India. For more information about DiligenceVault, please visit www.diligencevault.com.

About Universities Superannuation Scheme - Universities Superannuation Scheme was established in 1974 as the principal pension scheme for universities and other higher education institutions in the U.K. The scheme's trustee is Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited, a corporate trustee which provides scheme management and trusteeship from its offices based in Liverpool and London in the U.K. The trustee company delegates implementation of its investment strategy to a wholly-owned investment management subsidiary company - USS Investment Management Limited - which provides in-house investment management and advisory services. For more information on Universities Superannuation Scheme, please go to www.uss.co.uk.

