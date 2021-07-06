Diligend and eVestment Align to Automate the Due Diligence Process

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diligend, a cloud-based due diligence software provider built for asset allocators, and eVestment, a Nasdaq company and a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics, announced today an agreement under which eVestment data will be available through the Diligend platform.

Diligend offers a flexible, secure, one-to-one data exchange platform that automates the various tasks and data requests institutional investors and consultants frequently make of asset managers. The platform enables one-to-one, periodic and ad-hoc data collection efforts which can be difficult to manage as the information is often tied to individual, static documents. Diligend's tools transform this process by providing a fully custom, digitized and automated due diligence questionnaire tool combined with a full featured workflow and analytics platform. The platform makes requesting data, distributing data requests and follow up reminders easy to manage, while also automatically flagging answers, tracking changes, and aggregating data for benchmarking.

This agreement will allow clients of both eVestment and Diligend to complete more of their due diligence process via one technology platform. The data and technology tools that will facilitate this data sharing and due diligence effort between eVestment and Diligend are set to launch in the coming months.

"Collecting and analysing Manager data and documents can be challenging and cumbersome for investors," said Wissem Souissi, Diligend founder and CEO. "The difficulty in managing the questionnaire distribution process and performing sufficient ongoing due diligence with limited resources limits the level of oversight and increases the operational risk for investors. Diligend solves this through data centralization and process automation. By aligning with eVestment, we've made the entire due diligence process more efficient and scalable."

"Eliminating unnecessary work, risk and complexity in the due diligence process provides opportunities for better engagement between investors and asset managers and ultimately better results for the work both are doing," said eVestment Head of Strategic Partnerships Lisa Terwilliger, "We are excited to add Diligend to our network of technology providers for our joint clients."

About Diligend

Diligend is a web-based software dedicated to the due diligence and monitoring of asset managers enabling the structure and centralization of data in an automatic manner. Offering a holistic combination of flexible and powerful features: Digitized Due Diligence Questionnaires Engine (including industry standard templates like ILPA, AIMA, UNPRI, AITEC), automatic flexible responses flagging, comparison and scoring, research management, fund review management, CRM, workflows, external managers portal and analytics.

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

