Dimash Kudaibergen Announces Online Concert

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global singer and multi-instrumentalist Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the airing of his first online concert, "The Dimash Digital Show," scheduled for 09:00 EST (9 a.m. EST) on January 16, 2021.

The Dimash Digital Show will be the 26-year-old's first global performance since the COVID-19 pandemic. His 90-minute HD performance will include premiers of songs, productions, and exclusive content. Virtual technologies will be integrated into the show, allowing viewers to plunge into the atmosphere of a live performance.

During the concert, Dimash will sing in seven languages.

"We tried to create something interesting for Dimash's worldwide fanbase," said Kanat Aitbaev, project producer. "For several months we have been continuously working to create something memorable and unique…something that can give all viewers a feeling of joy, as well as help to distract from everything that has so strongly influenced all of us lately."

The online concert – available through Tixr – was organized by an international team of 140 people and will be available for on-demand streaming after the live airing.

"First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the entire team that is working on organizing this concert, as well as to the fans of my work for their enormous and invaluable support," said Dimash. "I look forward to the opportunity to come back on stage and meet with you, giving you a piece of myself during this performance."

The Dimash Digital Show will air on Tixr.com (purchase tickets here), and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charities. For additional information, please visit Dimash News or Dimash's YouTube channel.

Tixr has hosted events for top names in the music industry, including Drake, Snoop Dogg, KISS and many more.

