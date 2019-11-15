Dimension Development adds Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans to its portfolio of hotels.

Dimension currently operates the Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans and The InterContinental New Orleans Hotel and has an extensive track record in New Orleans. "We are excited to continue growing our presence in the New Orleans market," said Michael Hildum, Vice President of Operations for Dimension Development. "Doubletree New Orleans is a dynamic hotel with a proven success record and Dimension looks forward to bringing its management expertise to this exciting hotel and continuing to produce strong results."

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans, located at the base of historic Canal street is in the heart of city, and features 367 beautiful rooms and suites. This downtown New Orleans hotel provides unparalleled service and boasts an array of amenities that includes a 24-hour Fitness Center, 4th floor outdoor swimming pool, and 16,000 square feet of stunning meeting space that includes a rooftop ballroom with floor to ceiling windows and overlooks the downtown skyline, French Quarter, and the Mississippi River.

"The team is eager to continue serving the community and provide the best customer service for our guests," commented Francis Carmello, General Manager, who alongside Director of Sales & Marketing, Kristina Bourgeois, will provide the experience to achieve expectations of owners and guests alike.

Dimension Development Co. was founded in 1988, and has successfully developed, acquired and managed full-service, all-suite, and limited feature hotels. The company's various hotel partnerships have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension is a growth-oriented hospitality management company. Its current portfolio consists of more than 69 hotels across the US with the leading brands: Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global and Resorts and InterContinental Hotel Group.

SOURCE Dimension Development

