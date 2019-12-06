Dimension Development Announces the Opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Long Island Brookhaven

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Long Island Brookhaven," said Ryan Fredrick, Vice President of Operations for Dimension Development. "Honored to once again partner with AVR Realty, the ownership group, we look forward to bringing this dynamic hotel concept to the market offering spacious accommodations that are ideal for business or leisure travelers alike."

The hotel offers 146 all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The property also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline pool and outdoor grill area, perfect for the whole family including pets.

General Manager, Ivan Pla and Director of Sales, Lisa A. DelRosario along with their team of seasoned hospitality professionals have been instrumental in the launch of this new hotel. "Our hard work has come to fruition and we are excited to provide the Brookhaven community with new all-suites rooms that are modern, affordable, and convenient to travelers looking for short term or extended stays in Long Island," said Pla.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Long Island Brookhaven, located at 101 Boulevard East, Yaphank, NY, is just off the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, and offers guests convenient access to Smith Point County Park, Hamptons, Baseball Heaven, and Brookhaven National Labs. To make reservations, visit their website Home2 Suites by Hilton Long Island Brookhaven, or call +1 631-775-1450.

Dimension Development Co. was founded in 1988, and has successfully developed, acquired and managed full-service, all-suite, and limited feature hotels. The company's various hotel partnerships have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension is a growth-oriented hospitality management company. Its current portfolio consists of more than 69 hotels across the US with the leading brands: Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global and Resorts and InterContinental Hotel Group.

