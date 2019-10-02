Dimethyl Ether Market Value to Cross USD $14.4 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dimethyl ether market for LPG blending led the overall business in 2018 and is likely to observe a promising growth of 7.6% over the forecast timespan. The prime factors responsible for the increasing dimethyl ether demand for LPG blending is the pressing need to reduce harmful emissions, which has been increasing, owing to the rising population primarily in Asia-Pacific. LPG use for heating and cooking for domestic purposes has been a major cause of increasing harmful pollutants in the environment, which can be condensed by LPG blending with dimethyl ether, which is added up to a volume concentration of 15%-20%, and it is feasible to add value-adding benefits to LPG use across domestic purposes.

Asia-Pacific dimethyl ether market will experience a significant growth rate over the forecast timespan, owing to its widespread applications in LPG blending, which is gradually gaining momentum to attain environmental sustainability.

The fossil fuel-based dimethyl ether market led the overall industry in 2018 and is forecast to exhibit a high growth rate over the forecast timeframe. This is attributed to the abundant availability of natural gas recoverable reserves which can be utilized to produce a product for its widespread applications in LPG blending, aerosol propellants, transportation fuel and other industrial applications, including refrigerants, blowing agents for insulation panels, fuel for welding and cutting, and solvent extracting agents, etc. Easy availability of natural gas, owing to technological advancements, which is attributed to high R&D investment in the oil and gas industry, will help attain promising gains in the fossil fuel-based market by 2025.

The global dimethyl ether market comprises many large multinational players, as well as mid-scale vendors. Some prominent players operating in the industry are China Energy Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Korea Gas Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Fuel DME Production Co., Ltd, Ltd, Grillo-Werke AG and Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co.

Asia-Pacific, chiefly led by India and China, accounted for a major share in the global dimethyl ether market in 2018. In addition, the region will experience a significant growth rate over the forecast timespan. High product demand in Asia-Pacific is attributed to its widespread applications in LPG blending, which is gradually gaining momentum to attain environmental sustainability. Improving regulatory framework in the favor of the environment in the region is encouraging product applications in LPG blending to reduce soot, particulate matter and other pollutants to improve the overall air quality in the long run.

