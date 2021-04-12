Dina Arely Alvarado's new book Iki Aprende Acerca del Coronavirus, a heartwarming tale of a little boy who is taught by his parents about COVID-19

Alvarado said this about her book: "The book Iki Aprende Acerca del Coronavirus was created by Dina Arely Alvarado. Dina Arely Alvarado is an author, mother, and is a work based on real life that tells the story of a little five-year-old boy named Iker, who is called Iki by his loving parents. He is a strong, healthy and happy boy who lives in one of the busiest cities in America, Washington, DC, the capital of the United States. Iki loves going to school, making friends, and spending time with his family in the park. But one day his parents told him that he could no longer leave the house, they would not go to work because outside is not a safe place to be due to a virus that threatens society."

Published by Page Publishing, Dina Arely Alvarado's new book Iki Aprende Acerca del Coronavirus will inspire parents to teach their children the importance of knowing about the coronavirus to keep them safe from harm.

Consumers who wish to instill knowledge and wisdom to their children to protect them from diseases can purchase Iki Aprende Acerca del Coronavirus in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

