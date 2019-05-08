Dîner en Noir - Washington, DC Announces its 2019 Community Award Recipients & Event Date

Held in secret locations in cities across the United States, Dîner en Noir has events planned in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Houston & Miami for 2019. When asked what sets Dîner en Noir apart from its "Diner in White" counterpart, Founder and President Howard Nelson Cromwell said, "First, you can forgo dragging your tables, chairs, food, etc, by optioning for our catered Plated or Full Experiences. Beyond that, as a small business entrepreneur myself, I was very clear from the inception that our aim would be to support the arts and small business communities of our host cities. When possible, we use local, small business vendors vs. large companies and allow the small business to become Partnering Sponsors. It was also imperative that we give back to the local communities of our host cities, so we donate a portion of the proceeds to local arts & small business development organizations."

Founded on a concept of inviting and partnering with local businesses to come together and promote each city's unique artistic talent & businesses, Dîner en Noir has become both, a networking opportunity for its guests, as well as a chic elegant way to support the local community.

About Dîner en Noir:

Dîner en Noir events are fully-curated, 3-part, all black attire dining experiences held in secret locations in cities across the United States. Its mission is to promote the city's arts and business communities by uniting friends and strangers alike from diverse backgrounds for a night of elegance, great food, arts, music, dancing and communion for each unique dining event in support of the arts and business communities. For more information, please visit www.dinerennoir.com.

