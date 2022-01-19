Dinerazo Makes Investing Accessible and Affordable for the Hispanic Community

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinerazo, a financial services and educational platform for the Hispanic community in the United States and Latin America, announces the launch of its Investment Robo Advisor - a fully automated service where the Hispanic community can passively invest in the U.S. stock market in their own language starting with as little as $100 - and begin creating their own stock portfolio.

It is no secret that the Hispanic community in the U.S. has been left behind when it comes to personal investment and financial services. According to a Pew Research Center study, only 28% of Hispanic households in the U.S. have some form of investment in the stock market. To complicate matters further, according to Data USA, as of 2019 only 1.32% of Financial Advisors were Hispanic. Simply put, for Hispanics, investing in the stock market is oftentimes inaccessible, whether due to minimum net worth requirements, lack of financial education or language barriers.

Dinerazo aims to increase the Hispanic community's participation in the stock market, and the financial world in general with a simple concept- Education and Implementation. First, by offering free financial education and tools in Spanish, Dinerazo seeks to break down personal finance and investment concepts for the Hispanic community so that they can best take advantage offered by the financial markets. Second, by making investing accessible, easy, and affordable through our automated Robo Advisor platform, Spanish speakers in the US will have the ability to implement such education and enter the stock market without needing much money or an expensive financial advisor. Traditionally in Latin America, investing in the stock market is seen as something only available to millionaires. Dinerazo is changing this taboo by helping our community invest with a small amount of money, in investments suitable for their risk tolerance and with a long-term outlook.

Dinerazo was created by Hispanics for Hispanics. Together, Dinerazo is changing the narrative that investing is intimidating, inaccessible or complicated, and encouraging our community to be active and take control of their finances. While the automated investment advisor is the first of Dinerazo's products, be on the lookout for new products and services that we will be releasing in 2022 that will help the Hispanic community create wealth, save for retirement, understand their credit and more. "We want the Hispanic community to identify Dinerazo as their one-stop-shop for financial services in our language, and by leveraging technology we make the process as easy and inviting as possible," said Mr. Israel Hernández, one of the founders and CEO of Dinerazo.

About Dinerazo Inc.

Dinerazo is a financial education platform that offers free, easy to digest personal investment education and financial literacy to the underserved Hispanic market domestically and internationally. Our mission is to educate and foster financial success in the Hispanic community, and enable Spanish speakers everywhere to save, invest and secure their financial freedom! Our mission is to educate and foster financial success in the Hispanic community. Available at the Apple Store and Google Play.

