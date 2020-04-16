Dinner at Home - This is the Best Blackened Chicken & Rice You'll Ever Make

INGREDIENTS

For Chicken:

2 Lbs. Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs

¾ Cup Tony's Roasted Garlic and Herb Injectable Marinade

For Blackening Seasoning:

½ Cup Tony's BOLD Seasoning

½ Cup Paprika

¼ Cup Sugar

For Chicken Rice:

½ Lb. Diced Bacon

1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic

2 Tbsp. Butter

2 Boxes Tony's Chicken Rice Mix

4 Cups Chicken Stock

1 Cup Milk

For Romano Sauce:

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic

2 Tbsp. Tony's Roasted Garlic and Herb Injectable Marinade

½ Cup Chicken Stock

1 ½ Cups Heavy Cream

½ Tsp. Lemon Zest

1 Tsp. Lemon Juice

½ Tsp. Tony's No Salt Seasoning Blend

1 Tsp. Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning

½ Tsp. Sugar

4 Tsp. Cornstarch

1 ½ Cups Grated Romano Cheese

PREPARATION

For Chicken:

Toss chicken thighs with Tony's injectable marinade and allow to marinate for 2-3 hours before cooking.

For Blackening Seasoning:

Mix all ingredients and set aside until needed.

For Chicken Rice:

Cook bacon over medium heat until almost crispy and fat is rendered from bacon, approximately 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until garlic is fragrant. Add in butter and cook until melted. Add Tony's rice mixture and cook for 1 minute, stirring to coat with butter and bacon fat. Add in stock and milk and follow the directions on the box to finish the rice. Once rice is finished, remove lid and stir to fluff rice and allow to dry a few minutes before serving.

For Romano Sauce:

Heat butter in saucepan over medium heat. Sauté garlic in butter for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add Tony's injectable marinade and cook for 2-3 minutes to allow to reduce. Add stock, cream, zest, lemon juice, seasonings and sugar and allow to cook for 7-10 minutes to allow flavors to cook into sauce. While sauce is cooking, mix cornstarch with 1 tsps. water and slowly drizzle into sauce while constantly whisking to prevent lumps. Once all cornstarch is added, allow sauce to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Reduce heat and whisk in Romano cheese until all cheese has been incorporated and melted. Remove from heat and pass through a fine mesh strainer to make sauce smooth and creamy. Set aside and keep warm until needed.

To Blacken Chicken & Put Together:

Preheat oven to 350°. Remove chicken from marinade and pat dry with a paper towel. Continue until all chicken has been dried. Place dried chicken on a large plate and season presentation side of chicken thigh generously with the blackening seasoning. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and place a few tablespoons of oil in it to keep chicken from sticking.

- Be sure your hood vent is on high while doing this since it will cause a little smoke in the kitchen. Allow skillet to get smoking hot and place chicken thighs in it with seasoning side down. Cook each chicken thigh for 3-4 minutes before flipping to allow seasoning to darken. Flip each thigh and cook for 1 minute. Place partially cooked thighs on sheet pan and continue process until all chicken has been partially cooked. Place chicken in pre-heated oven and cook for 12-15 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked. Serve thighs on top of chicken rice and top with Roman sauce. Enjoy!

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

