Dinner at Home - This is the Best Blackened Chicken & Rice You'll Ever Make
Apr 16, 2020, 11:21 ET
OPELOUSAS, La., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have some fun with your next stay-at-home dinner! This amazing meal with tender and juicy blackened chicken over Tony Chachere's® Roasted Chicken Rice Mix is just what you've been craving. Chef Ryan Andre's recipe will be an instant favorite!
BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH CHICKEN RICE AND ROMANO SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
For Chicken:
2 Lbs. Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs
¾ Cup Tony's Roasted Garlic and Herb Injectable Marinade
For Blackening Seasoning:
½ Cup Tony's BOLD Seasoning
½ Cup Paprika
¼ Cup Sugar
For Chicken Rice:
½ Lb. Diced Bacon
1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic
2 Tbsp. Butter
2 Boxes Tony's Chicken Rice Mix
4 Cups Chicken Stock
1 Cup Milk
For Romano Sauce:
1 Tbsp. Butter
1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic
2 Tbsp. Tony's Roasted Garlic and Herb Injectable Marinade
½ Cup Chicken Stock
1 ½ Cups Heavy Cream
½ Tsp. Lemon Zest
1 Tsp. Lemon Juice
½ Tsp. Tony's No Salt Seasoning Blend
1 Tsp. Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning
½ Tsp. Sugar
4 Tsp. Cornstarch
1 ½ Cups Grated Romano Cheese
PREPARATION
For Chicken:
- Toss chicken thighs with Tony's injectable marinade and allow to marinate for 2-3 hours before cooking.
For Blackening Seasoning:
- Mix all ingredients and set aside until needed.
For Chicken Rice:
- Cook bacon over medium heat until almost crispy and fat is rendered from bacon, approximately 5-7 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until garlic is fragrant.
- Add in butter and cook until melted.
- Add Tony's rice mixture and cook for 1 minute, stirring to coat with butter and bacon fat.
- Add in stock and milk and follow the directions on the box to finish the rice.
- Once rice is finished, remove lid and stir to fluff rice and allow to dry a few minutes before serving.
For Romano Sauce:
- Heat butter in saucepan over medium heat.
- Sauté garlic in butter for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.
- Add Tony's injectable marinade and cook for 2-3 minutes to allow to reduce.
- Add stock, cream, zest, lemon juice, seasonings and sugar and allow to cook for 7-10 minutes to allow flavors to cook into sauce.
- While sauce is cooking, mix cornstarch with 1 tsps. water and slowly drizzle into sauce while constantly whisking to prevent lumps.
- Once all cornstarch is added, allow sauce to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
- Reduce heat and whisk in Romano cheese until all cheese has been incorporated and melted.
- Remove from heat and pass through a fine mesh strainer to make sauce smooth and creamy.
- Set aside and keep warm until needed.
To Blacken Chicken & Put Together:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Remove chicken from marinade and pat dry with a paper towel. Continue until all chicken has been dried.
- Place dried chicken on a large plate and season presentation side of chicken thigh generously with the blackening seasoning.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and place a few tablespoons of oil in it to keep chicken from sticking.
- Be sure your hood vent is on high while doing this since it will cause a little smoke in the kitchen.
- Allow skillet to get smoking hot and place chicken thighs in it with seasoning side down.
- Cook each chicken thigh for 3-4 minutes before flipping to allow seasoning to darken.
- Flip each thigh and cook for 1 minute.
- Place partially cooked thighs on sheet pan and continue process until all chicken has been partially cooked.
- Place chicken in pre-heated oven and cook for 12-15 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.
- Serve thighs on top of chicken rice and top with Roman sauce. Enjoy!
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.
