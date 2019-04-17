Dino Koutrouki Appointed Praesidiad Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidiad, a global provider of integrated perimeter security systems and solutions, today announces the appointment of Dino Koutrouki as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. He will take up his responsibilities as of 1st May 2019.

Dino currently works for Honeywell International as President of Global Fire Systems, a $1.4BN business and worldwide leader in commercial fire safety solutions. Prior to this he ran their Security and Fire Systems division for the EMEA region and has been CEO of Satamatics, now owned by Honeywell.

Commenting on his appointment at Praesidiad, Dino Koutrouki said: "I am delighted to be joining a leader in security systems and solutions and one which builds strongly on my prior experience of running businesses in this sector. Praesidiad has very exciting growth prospects and I look forward to leveraging the Company's global platform to drive the business forward."

Andrew Stevens, Chairman of Praesidiad, added: "We are delighted Dino is joining us to lead Praesidiad. He brings a deep knowledge of Praesidiad's end markets and a fantastic track record of driving growth both in products and across services as well as integrated solutions. I am excited about working with Dino and the future prospects for Praesidiad."

Headquartered in London, Praesidiad is a major provider of force protection solutions, integrated perimeter security systems and industrial mesh and fencing products. Praesidiad is home to global brands which specialize in the security, defence and protection of people and assets around the world. Each day, millions of people are at work in the trust that Praesidiad products are protecting their lives and livelihoods from domestic and global threats, natural disasters and targeted attacks. The company's brands are globally recognized for quality protective systems, integrated security solutions and outstanding service.

About Praesidiad

Praesidiad is a world market leader of force protection solutions, integrated perimeter security systems and industrial mesh and fencing products. We engineer products that inspire confidence and trust; solutions that defend and protect military, commercial and domestic end-users. We defend critical infrastructure and protect public work sites and utilities. We mitigate risk and protect against terrorist actions. We defend homes and communities and protect those that protect us. Our brands are globally recognized for quality protective systems, integrated security solutions and outstanding service. Employing over 1,500 people around the world, Praesidiad operates an extensive network of specialist sites and manufacturing facilities, providing support wherever and whenever it is needed. We pride ourselves on our experience and our integrity; our strength is our team.

SOURCE Praesidiad

Related Links

http://www.praesidiad.com

