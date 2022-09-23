Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market to record USD 62.06 Mn incremental growth -- APAC to occupy 52% global market share

Sep 23, 2022, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 62.06 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The high usage of DOM in the cosmetics and personal care industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Vendors compete on price and quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some significant risk factors for vendors operating in the market. Technological changes, packaging, and transportation are other significant risk factors. Therefore, vendors distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to stay ahead of the competition.
The major players in the market are keenly focusing on M&As to expand their line of business and shield themselves from the threat of rivalry. The medium and small-scale vendors are developing innovative capabilities, while the key vendors continue to have a strong foothold in the market. The competitive environment of the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period, owing to an increase in R&D activities for technology and product development.
The report identifies Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG, Celanese Corp., ChemCeed LLC, Covalent Chemical LLC, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd., Neuchem, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and YUANLI CHEMICAL GROUP Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Surfactant
- Adhesives
- Coatings
- Others
The market growth in the surfactant segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of surfactants as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. Also, the increasing applications of surfactants in personal care, institutional cleaning, and food processing industries is contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
52% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growing demand for paints and coatings and adhesive applications in the building and construction industry will drive the growth of the regional market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market Size
- Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market Trends
- Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dioctyl maleate (DOM) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dioctyl maleate (DOM) market vendors
Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 62.06 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.7
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa,
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
Companies profiled
Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are
