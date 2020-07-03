Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a, to say at least, tumultuous spring with a focus on decisiveness, proactivity and engaging in close dialogue with our tenants, Diös today reports a good outcome for the period. Our surplus ratio increased to 65 per cent while the property management income decreases by 2 per cent, which is mainly driven by temporary rent discounts. The discounts amount to SEK -24 million, net, and are linked to the Swedish government's rent support scheme. Unrealised changes in the value of properties are mainly affected by changes in inflation assumptions.

Income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 928 million (922)

(922) Property management income decrease was 2 per cent and totals SEK 458 million (469)

(469) Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK -143 million (131) and for derivatives to SEK 0 million (1)

(131) and for derivatives to (1) Profit after tax was SEK 246 million (493)

(493) Earnings per share were SEK 1.83 (3.63)

- There is still considerable uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic and the economy. Our first priority remains on human health and safety. While remaining mindful and respectful of the challenges that lie ahead, we are in strong position financially. We have a well-diversified portfolio and, above all, our employees has shown that it is possible to make a difference by taking an active approach. It is clear to me, that through our unique position and ability to act, we continue to create shareholder value in many ways, says Knut Rost, CEO.

