Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter of the year has been very strong. Net leasing amounts to SEK 31 million, and income from property management increases by 8 percent compared to the same period last year. Given the current pandemic and its consequences, there is no doubt that we are facing the greatest ordeal of our time.

Income increase was 5 per cent and totals SEK 478 million (457)

(457) Property management income increase was 8 per cent and totals SEK 229 million (212)

(212) Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 10 million (60) and for derivatives to SEK 1 million (0)

(60) and for derivatives to (0) Profit after tax was SEK 189 million (230)

(230) Earnings per share were SEK 1.42 (1.71)

- We deliver a very strong result for the first quarter with the highest surplus ratio in the company's history. The impact of Covid-19 on our operations is difficult to assess. In the pressured situation that many tenants are in, our most important task is to conduct individual dialogues in order to be able to act proactively and take supportive measures. Together we can get through this difficult time, says Knut Rost, CEO.

