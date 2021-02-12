Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We improved our property management income and net letting for the full year was SEK 51 million. The surplus ratio was our strongest to date, at 66 per cent. In the current tough environment marked by the pandemic this is testimony to the drive and energy of our employees as well as a strong market. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.30 per share.

Income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 1,878 million (1,854)

(1,854) Property management income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 958 million (952)

(952) Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 198 million (331) and for

derivatives to SEK 0 million (0)

(331) and for derivatives to (0) Profit after tax was SEK 913 million (1,050)

(1,050) Earnings per share were SEK 6.81 (7.74)

(7.74) The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.30 per share (1.65), to be evenly distributed on two occasions.

- I would like to sum up this unusual year by offering a big thank you to our tenants, our employees, our business partners and, not least, our shareholders. Now we are turning our attention to the path ahead, mindful of the challenges we face but also with the resolve to continue to take charge of our future and develop our business. I am optimistic about the future and have a clear ambition to continue to build long-term value, says Knut Rost, CEO.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 12 February 2021.

