DiPasquale Moore Attorneys Selected to 2019 Missouri Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists
At DiPasquale Moore - a well-respected personal injury firm serving clients in Kansas and Missouri - 7 member attorneys were selected to join the 2019 Missouri Super Lawyers or Rising Stars lists. The firm would like to thank these attorneys for continuing to provide outstanding service to their clients.
Nov 13, 2019, 13:45 ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiPasquale Moore is a personal injury firm with a stellar reputation and a powerful track record of results in Kansas and Missouri. Recently, the firm yet again showcased its impressive legal talent, as the firm's attorneys were selected to the 2019 Missouri Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.
Selected for various fields in personal injury law – including product liability, class actions, insurance coverage, and Social Security disability – the chosen attorneys are well-known for their commitment to their clients. For 6 of the 7 chosen attorneys, this award represents another consecutive year on the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.
The attorneys chosen to join the Missouri Super Lawyers or Rising Stars lists include:
- Jason B. Moore: Selected to Super Lawyers for 5th consecutive year
- Ryan J. Watson: Selected to Super Lawyers for 4th year
- Blaine E. Dickeson: Selected to Rising Stars for 5th year
- David Johnson: Selected to Rising Stars for 6th consecutive year
- Brian Tadtman: Selected to Rising Stars for 2nd consecutive year
- Garrett Tuck: Selected to Rising Stars for 2nd consecutive year
- Tylor B. Whitham: Selected to Rising Stars for first time
Employing a patented selection process, the Super Lawyers team performs an exhaustive annual review of the nation's attorneys. This review involves measuring candidates on over 12 different metrics of professional and personal success, including pro bono work, state bar activity, and continuing education classes.
The entire firm at DiPasquale Moore would like to congratulate the selectees on this significant accomplishment. The team will continue to provide fearless legal advocacy as they seek justice for injury victims throughout the Midwest.
For more information or press inquiries, contact DiPasquale Moore online at https://www.dmlawusa.com/.
SOURCE DiPasquale Moore
