DiPasquale Moore Selected to 2020 Missouri Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five DiPasquale Moore attorneys have been selected to the 2020 edition of Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars for their work in Missouri. Each of these legal professionals has been previously honored in these lists; however, existing selectees are re-evaluated for every new edition to ensure accuracy and quality, making recurring listings all the more impressive and difficult to obtain.

2020 Missouri Super Lawyers® listed the following DiPasquale Moore attorneys as such:

Jason B. Moore (Super Lawyers® 2015-2020; Rising Stars 2010-2014)

(Super Lawyers® 2015-2020; Rising Stars 2010-2014) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Ryan J. Watson (Super Lawyers® 2015, 2017-2020; Rising Stars 2009-2012, 2014)

(Super Lawyers® 2015, 2017-2020; Rising Stars 2009-2012, 2014) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Insurance Coverage



Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

In the 2020 Missouri Rising Stars list, the firm's lawyers appeared as follows:

David Johnson (2014-2020)

(2014-2020) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Brian Tadtman (2018-2020)

(2018-2020) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff

Garrett Tuck (2018-2020)

(2018-2020) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Attorneys must undergo an in-depth, multi-phase selection process to obtain a listing in both these publications. First, they must be nominated by a third party, and then they are evaluated on a dozen indicators of success, including but not limited to verdicts, settlements, education, career history, current position within their firm, and community work, among others.

Only 5% of the nation's practicing lawyers pass final selection and earn a listing in Super Lawyers®. As for Rising Stars, consideration is only open to attorneys no older than 40 or who have been in practice for no longer than a decade. Therefore, the eligibility pool is smaller, and a mere 2.5% of practicing attorneys gain recognition in this list.

DiPasquale Moore is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with more than 50 years of collective experience shared among its attorneys. Having won millions of dollars for clients, the firm is acclaimed by the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the National Trial Lawyers, and many other legal industry organizations.

If you are seeking legal services after suffering injuries due to another's negligence, visit dmlawusa.com to learn how DiPasquale Moore can help. For Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars information and inquiries, visit superlawyers.com.

