Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine (DTP) Market to Reach $7.05 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine (DTP) Market by Product Type (DTaP vaccine (Diphtheria-Tetanus-acellular Pertussis vaccine), TD (Tetanus and Diphtheria) vaccine, and Tdap (Tetanus-Diphtheria-Acellular Pertussis) vaccine, by Age Group (Adult and Pediatric), and by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Vaccination Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine (DTP) market garnered $4.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3810

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in initiatives by pharmaceutical companies to enhance R&D for vaccines and growth in awareness among people about the advantages of DTP vaccines drive the growth of the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine (DTP) market. However, high production cost of vaccine and inadequate access to vaccines in under developed countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovative vaccine technologies are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The coronavirus outbreak has not much affected the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine (DTP) market. In addition, due to the DTP vaccine recommended for the treatments on respiratory tract and throat infection, the market has witnessed an increased.

Moreover, due to the rise in awareness regarding common symptoms of coronavirus, the market has observed increased use of DTP vaccines.

The DtaP segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on product type, the DTaP segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine (DTP) market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in use of DTaP vaccine in the treatment of infectious disease. However, the Tdap is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The pediatric segment to maintain its leadership position-

Based on age group, the pediatric segment contributed to the highest market share with around three-fourths of the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine (DTP) market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in research and development (R&D) activities and increase in demand for DTP vaccine among infants. However, the adult segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in incidences of infectious diseases among adults.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3810

North America is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine (DTP) market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of maximum number of key players in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the established immunization structures and high health awareness among people in this region.

Leading market players

AJ Vaccines

Bionet-Asia

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Massbiologics

Meiji Holdings Co.

Ltd. (KM biologics co., Ltd.)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Immunoglobulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Mass Spectrometry Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research