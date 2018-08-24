Dipnarine Maharaj Celebrates More Than 30 Years of Practiced Medical Experience

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dipnarine Maharaj has been included in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With more than 30 years of professional experience in medicine, Dr. Maharaj is the founder and medical director of the South Florida Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplant Institute DBA the Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medicine since 2001, as well as its affiliated organizations, the Stem Cell Cryobank and the Advanced Stem Cell Education Program. Previously, he was an associate professor of medicine and pathology as well as the clinical director of the Deed Club Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the University of Miami School of Medicine Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Earlier in his career, he was an attending physician and lecturer at the Memorial Hospital in Darlington, United Kingdom. He has Fellowships from The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, The Royal College of Pathologists of the United Kingdom and The American College of Physicians.

Dr. Maharaj began his career by earning his medical doctor degree MB.CHB. from the University of Glasgow Medical School, Scotland, United Kingdom. He then completed his Internship, residency and fellowship at the Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland. He was a senior registrar and lecturer until 1986. In 1990 he received his Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Glasgow. He is certified in internal medicine, hematology, oncology, and bone marrow transplantation by the Royal Colleges of the United Kingdom.

As an expert in his field, Dr. Maharaj is a member of the American Society for Hematology, the American Society for Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. His contributions to the field have earned him a number of awards, including the Myre Sim Award from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, Scotland. He has also received grant funding from the Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation. Dr Maharaj is developing a new paradigm in medicine in the field of Precision Personalized Immune Regenerative Medicine.

10301 Hagen Ranch Road



Suite 600



Boynton Beach, FL 33437



www.maharajinstitute.org

SOURCE Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medicine

Related Links

http://www.maharajinstitute.org

