Dippin' Dots Continues China Expansion, International Growth Fuels American-Made Brand

PADUCAH, Ky., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the nation's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream company, has earned The Martha Layne Collins Award given by World Trade Center Kentucky, which recognizes companies that have shown exceptional progress and success internationally. The honor follows Dippin' Dots debut in China earlier this year and steady growth throughout several international markets.

Dippin' Dots has established its own corporate warehouse and distribution network in China and currently has five locations in Shanghai, with five more slated to open by the end of this month. Some of the store locations are co-branded with sister company Doc Popcorn, the largest franchisor of fresh-popped popcorn. Additional Dippin' Dots locations will open throughout 2019, including presence in Beijing and several internationally branded amusement parks in China.

Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn currently operate in Philippines, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Chile, Oman, China and Russia. The companies expect to double year-over-year growth for each of the next five years in international markets.

"We are proud that Dippin' Dots is an American brand that is shipped and sold across the world," said Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer. "Our international growth has contributed significantly to our manufacturing facility production during our slower winter season, which means we can maintain more employment opportunities year-round. We've also expanded our production facility to prepare for an uptick in business during this season."

Dippin' Dots was awarded The Martha Layne Collins Award for Excellence in International Trade at a gala Thursday, Dec. 6 in Kentucky. The award is given to companies who were chosen for their accomplishments in international business and ability to successfully navigate global trade markets in order to positively benefit the state. Criteria is based on the company's success through outstanding commitment to, and performance in international trade; evidence of executive management and organization-wide commitment to international business; uniqueness and creativity of international strategy/plan; and overall contributions to the local community through world trade.

"We are thankful for the Kentucky World Trade Center, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Southern United States Trade Association. All of these organizations are team players that contribute to our success and have greatly helped us navigate international commerce," said Dippin' Dots Chief Development Officer Stan Jones. "We've been fortunate to have great partners that have helped assist us to find reputable suppliers, given legal advice and better taught us the cultures and business practices of various countries."

For additional information regarding Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn's debut in China, contact International-Inquiries@dippindots.com.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 11 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com.

