Dippin' Dots to Debut Boysenberry Flavor Exclusively at Knott's Berry Farm

PADUCAH, Ky., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, America's favorite flash frozen beaded ice cream and frozen treats company, announced today it is rolling out a new, custom flavor – Boysenberry Ice – as part of the Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in California. Running select dates from March 5 to May 2, the festival celebrates the unique berry that put the amusement park on the map.

The purple beads of flavored ice taste exactly like a chilled version of the delicious boysenberry. Along with Dippin' Dots, over 80 other boysenberry-infused food and drink items are available for festival attendees to enjoy during their visit at the Buena Park, California park. For details regarding The Taste of Boysenberry Festival and the park's current health and safety protocols, please visit www.knotts.com .

"We are excited to announce that we have teamed up with Dippin Dots to create an incredible Boysenberry Dippin Dots flavor for all to enjoy," said Laura Brubaker, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Knott's Berry Farm. "We have been working on this project for the past year. Dippin Dots has taken the time to perfect the unique tart and sweet flavors that bring to life our sacred boysenberry in a way that our guests will love. We are so grateful to the Dippin' Dots company for their support and opening their kitchen, especially during these unprecedented times, to craft this delicious, yummy dessert."

Dippin' Dots has a rich history of enhancing its offerings at Cedar Fair properties, which comprises Knott's Berry Farm. Throughout their long-standing partnership of 25 years, Dippin' Dots has always found ways to keep its brand fresh at Cedar Fair events, including unique sundaes or flavors with a specific theme. The Taste of Boysenberry Festival event is the first major opportunity for Knott's Berry Farm to operate following pandemic-induced shutdowns. Following the festival, Boysenberry Dippin' Dots will also be made available at Knott's Soak City and Great America in Northern California.

"We are excited to unveil our special Boysenberry flavor, which we think will be the perfect addition to The Taste of Boysenberry Festival this spring," said Adam Gross, Senior Director of Sales for Dippin' Dots. "We chose to develop this custom flavor exclusively for the park because, first of all, it's an awesome flavor that we think will be well received by all who try it and second, we care deeply about our partners, such as Cedar Fair, and want to arm them with excellent products that will help to cement the happy memories that are created when going to their parks."

ABOUT DIPPIN' DOTS L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com . Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

