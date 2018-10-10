DIPRA PRESIDENT: Clean Water Is A Human Right. Our Leaders Should Renew Their Commitment To Water Infrastructure Investment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association President Patrick Hogan issued the following statement in advance of the State of the Union:

"Investing in America's drinking water infrastructure will give Congress and the White House a rare bipartisan achievement that will also stimulate our economy and grow American jobs. Our federal representatives and the President should make a renewed commitment to the more than 1 million miles of buried infrastructure that deliver a staggering 42 billion gallons of water a day to our communities by investing in innovative and resilient water systems with proven and durable materials.

"All too often, these drinking water systems are 'out of sight, out of mind.' If politicians are looking for a reason to fight for this critical need: large blocks of voters say that investing in infrastructure should be among the top priorities for Congress and the White House.

"Clean drinking water is not a partisan issue. In fact, it is not a political issue. Clean water is a human right, and we must do a better job as a nation ensuring that every single person in our country has clean, safe water to drink every single day."

About DIPRA: Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)