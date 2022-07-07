Dir Been Dr's new book "Sueños Lucidos: Consistencia" is an enchanting volume traversing the core of one's soul and dreams.

Dir Been Dr shares, "Traveling in a parallel world and an alternative world, I learned that tears are not always dried with blankets, and I asked myself: In how many truths and lies does a heart tear into strips? Between looks and smiles two bodies before inert statues danced to the sound of the blowing wind. And who more than time invited me to fly, and who more than silence taught me to be silent while he taught me to write with the soul, and while my letters are silent they invite you to fly over gardens that dry up in summer and come alive when listening the whistling of the wind turned into poetry and hymns of angels begging the rain for mercy. How much empathy belonged to a serious face? And I don't know how many more times I'm going to play at gambling for life, how long will I take a game too seriously?"

Published by Page Publishing, Dir Been Dr's thought-provoking tale is a sublime interpretation of life's strangeness. The pages are filled with earnest words that motivate readers to think beyond the surface and look at the world in a fresher perspective.

It's a challenging yet satisfying short read.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Sueños Lucidos: Consistencia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

