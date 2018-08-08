Direct Agents' Digital Content Lab Wins DotComm Creative Award And The Videographer Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A data-driven, digital advertising agency has won the 2018 DotCOMM Platinum Award and two Videographer Awards for the work done by its creative team, Digital Content Lab.

The DotCOMM award is an international competition that aims to award innovative creatives in the dynamic web. Digital Content Lab by Direct Agents received the platinum award for their innovative creative strategy and execution for a new OTT subscription-video service. For this campaign, the client enlisted the Digital Content Lab to reinvent the online experience by creating custom content in order to drive user acquisition.

The Digital Content Lab (DCL) created tactical creative segmentation by brands, shows, and episodes. Eventually, eight different promotional video advertisements were deployed on channels such as Facebook, Amazon, and display. The central belief driving the campaign was the idea that video ads should tell a story, not simply sell the brand. Direct Agents' creative approach led to extraordinary results. Within one month of the campaign launch, the CTR increased by 47% and CPC increased by over 60%.

The DCL team also won two Videographer Awards, an international award program directed by communication professionals to honor talented companies in the video production field. Digital Content Lab won the award for their company videos, 15-Year Anniversary and Direct Agents Company Video: Drones and VR in The Workplace.

In the 15-Year Anniversary video, DCL focused on not simply selling the service offerings of Direct Agents, but to instead take a more journalistic approach. The footage included aerial videography via drones and helicopters. The motion graphics and animations were designed from inception and all the work was animated in-house.

In Direct Agents Company Video: Drones and VR in The Workplace, DCL aimed to create a unique video that showcases the perks and atmosphere of working at Direct Agent while going beyond the norm of typical company culture videos. They achieved this by utilizing drones and the concept of VR.

"With our creative approach and innovative videos, Digital Content Lab is able to break the boundaries of creativity in the industry. We're proud of the work we've produced and the valuable partnerships we've created," said Dinesh Boaz, Creative Director & Co-Founder at Direct Agents.

ABOUT DIRECT AGENTS: Direct Agents is a full-service, independent digital marketing agency, with offices in NYC & LA, that specializes in customer acquisition solutions. For over 15 years, we've been at the forefront of digital marketing strategy & innovation. For additional information please contact marketing at Maddie@directagents.com

http://www.directagents.com

SOURCE Direct Agents

Related Links

http://www.directagents.com

