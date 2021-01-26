Direct Agents to Partner with Color of Change for Digital Billboard Design

The Direct Agents creative team won first place in the OUTFRAME 2020 competition for their submission "Out of Love." The winning prize, courtesy of Outfront Media, included a billboard feature in Times Square, NYC and around the nation for the month of November. Also included in the prize was a month of pro bono nationwide digital billboard space and advertising for a charity of their choice. Direct Agents selected Color of Change as their partner charity for this project.

Color of Change is focused on ending unfair practices that hold Black communities back "until justice is real." The digital billboard design is centered around the organization's support of Black-owned businesses. Throughout the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black communities through the decimation of black-owned businesses. Not only does this affect individual people, it threatens entire communities. In an effort to help support these communities, Color of Change created the Black Business Green Book , an online directory of Black-owned businesses.

The creative team at Direct Agents drew inspiration from the Green Book efforts to create the billboard design. Direct Agents specializes in data-driven marketing with capabilities ranging from Paid Search & SEO to Data Analytics or Amazon. With the addition of the Polycultural department, the creative team is able to utilize advanced audience data to diversify their creative strategy. The detailed data and technology insight guides the creative process, and advanced creative testing helps the team exceed campaign goals.

Direct Agents is proud to partner with an organization centered around bringing justice to America. Digital billboards will be displayed January 22, 2021 to February 22, 2021.

About Direct Agents:

Direct Agents is a full-service, independently-owned and minority-led digital marketing agency that leverages data, media and creative to launch and grow brands. With over 17 years of digital marketing experience, Direct Agents is focused on marketing innovation through advanced technology and a data-driven performance first approach.

