Direct Carrier Billing Market Share to register a growth of USD 30.00 billion at a CAGR of 11.42%|increasing consumers for digital content to boost market growth | Technavio

Our research report on the "Direct Carrier Billing Market" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Direct Carrier Billing Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 10.21%

Key market segments: End-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

, , , and the and ). Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 49%

Direct Carrier Billing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 30.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, AT and T Inc., Bango Plc, BCE Inc., Boku Inc., Centili Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Digital Virgo, DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH, LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, RGK Mobile, Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd., Swisscom Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telenor Group, and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Direct Carrier Billing Market Trend

The increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies



Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies with monetary value. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including payments, shopping, and so on. Today, bitcoin can be exchanged on services like Coinbase and used as regular money to buy items, rather than only for investment or trading. Bitcoin is now widely regarded as a next-generation transaction system that ensures trust and transparency in a wide range of business operations. Amazon, Bloomberg , WordPress , and Zappos are among the prominent companies that have used them. These businesses accept bitcoin as a form of payment.

Direct Carrier Billing Market Challenge

Intense competition from alternative payment technologies



The global DCB market is highly concentrated, with major providers providing the same service with varying payment checkout times. Consumer acceptance of QR code payments, NFC solutions, and digital wallets is increasing, which is posing a challenge to the DCB business. Because smartphones and affordable communications are popular among customers, new entrants have fewer limitations, and they must invest just a minimal amount of capital.

New participants, such as internet businesses, are focusing on disrupting the mobile payment market by developing fresh and innovative software-based payment solutions. As a result, the worldwide direct carrier billing (DCB) market is projected to face significant competition from alternative payment systems throughout the forecast period.

Get a sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Direct Carrier Billing Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Direct Carrier Billing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Amdocs Ltd.

Apigate Sdn Bhd

AT and T Inc.

Bango Plc

BCE Inc.

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Virgo

DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Orange SA

RGK Mobile

Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd.

Swisscom Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Telenor Group

Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download our exclusive sample report

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Apps and Games



The direct carrier billing market share of the apps and games sector would expand significantly. Governments all throughout the world enforced tight lockdown restrictions in the first half of 2020. As a result, people began to sequester themselves at home, and the demand for apps and games skyrocketed. Mobile games account for a significant portion of the total revenue earned by mobile apps. In the first quarter of 2020, there was a sharp increase in mobile game downloads around the world. Users' spending on mobile games, including applications, has increased significantly in the United States , the United Kingdom , Germany , and China .

Online Media



Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for direct carrier billing. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and North America.

Over the projection period, the direct carrier billing market in APAC would benefit from increased consumer income and their increasing tendency to be technologically updated.

Request our Sample Report for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market - The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market share is expected to increase by USD 606.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Data Center Market - The data center market share is expected to increase by USD 615.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Apps and games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Apps and games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online media - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online media - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bango Plc

Exhibit 93: Bango Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bango Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bango Plc - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bango Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bango Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Boku Inc.

Exhibit 98: Boku Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Boku Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Boku Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Boku Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Boku Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Centili Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Centili Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Centili Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Centili Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Digital Virgo

Exhibit 106: Digital Virgo - Overview



Exhibit 107: Digital Virgo - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Digital Virgo - Key offerings

10.7 DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH

Exhibit 109: DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 110: DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

Exhibit 112: LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - Overview



Exhibit 113: LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - Key news



Exhibit 115: LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 117: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 RGK Mobile

Exhibit 121: RGK Mobile - Overview



Exhibit 122: RGK Mobile - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: RGK Mobile - Key offerings

10.11 Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio