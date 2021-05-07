Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US 2021-2025 - Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, Bango Plc, among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio

The report on the direct carrier billing platform market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the subscription model of paid streaming services.

The direct carrier billing platform market in the US analysis includes end-users and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of direct carrier billing platform in the mobile gaming industry and direct carrier billing enabling secure payments and convenience as the prime reasons driving the direct carrier billing platform market growth in the US during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The direct carrier billing platform market in US covers the following areas:

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US Sizing

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US Forecast

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amdocs Ltd.

Apigate Sdn Bhd

Bango Plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Digital Turbine Inc.

DOCOMO Digital Ltd.

Fortumo OU

Oracle Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The direct carrier billing platform market size has the potential to grow by USD 52.41 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Market participants

Market segments

Comparison by Market participants

Content creators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Merchants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Carrier networks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Platform providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Market participants

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amdocs Ltd.

Apigate Sdn Bhd

Bango Plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Digital Turbine Inc.

DOCOMO Digital Ltd.

Fortumo OU

Oracle Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/direct-carrier-billing-platform-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

