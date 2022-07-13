Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size to record USD 52.41 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies APAC as key market

Key points covered in the direct carrier billing platform market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Growth Opportunities

People in regions such as the Middle East and Africa still have little access to electronic payment methods. However, with the increasing consumption of digital content and the increasing rate of smartphone ownership, the adoption of electronic payment methods is increasing in the region. In addition, the expansion of the young age population, rising disposable incomes, and investments in 5G networks are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Parent Market Analysis:

Technavio categorizes the global direct carrier billing platform market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing applications and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Drivers

The market is primarily driven by the slow penetration of credit cards in developing countries. Many developing countries across the world are still heavily dependent on cash and debit card transactions. However, with the high adoption of smartphones, the consumption of digital content is increasing in emerging markets. This is creating opportunities for the direct carrier billing platform service providers. Direct carrier billing payment platforms enable the purchase of digital content subscriptions, thereby eliminating the need for credit cards or mobile payment options. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market during the forecast period.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: APAC to Dominate with 53% Global Market Share

The market will record the highest growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as fast-economic growth, high penetration of smartphones, and increasing access to 3rd generation (3G) and 4th generation (4G) networks are driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, the high adoption of smartphones in the region is encouraging mobile network operators in the region to invest increasingly in mobile e-commerce and adopt direct carrier billing as a payment mode. This is expected to further accelerate the growth of the direct carrier billing platform market in APAC over the forecast period.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Apps and games segment to generate maximum revenue

The apps and games market segment is the leading end-user segment in the global direct carrier billing platform market. This market segment generates most of the revenue through the purchases of applications and digital games from app stores and in-app purchases. The rising demand for online games is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market.

Direct carrier billing platform Market: Featured Companies

The global direct carrier billing platform market is characterized by the presence of established international direct carrier billing platform manufacturers. The competition among vendors is intense in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. Over the years, established vendors have focused on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones. To attain a differential advantage against competitors in this intensely competitive and burgeoning market, vendors are taking initiatives to innovate their customer services, support, and training.

Some of the key players in the direct carrier billing platform market include:

Amdocs Ltd.

Apigate Sdn Bhd

Bango Plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Digital Turbine Inc.

DOCOMO Digital Ltd.

Fortumo OU

Oracle Corp.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software market

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 17: Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Apps and games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Online media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Online media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Online media - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 45: Amdocs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Amdocs Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Amdocs Ltd. - Key news

10.3 Amdocs Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Amdocs Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Apigate Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 50: Apigate Sdn Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Apigate Sdn Bhd - Key news

10.4 Apigate Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 52: Apigate Sdn Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Bango Plc - Overview



Exhibit 54: Bango Plc - Business segments

10.5 Bango Plc

Exhibit 55: Bango Plc - Key news



Exhibit 56: Bango Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Bango Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: Boku Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Boku Inc. - Business segments

10.6 Boku Inc.

Exhibit 60: Boku Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Boku Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Boku Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 63: Centili Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Centili Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Centili Ltd. – Key news

10.7 Centili Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Centili Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Comviva Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Comviva Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

10.8 Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Comviva Technologies Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 70: Comviva Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Comviva Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 72: Digital Turbine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Digital Turbine Inc. - Business segments

10.9 Digital Turbine Inc.

Exhibit 74: Digital Turbine Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Digital Turbine Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: DOCOMO Digital Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: DOCOMO Digital Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: DOCOMO Digital Ltd. - Key news

10.10 DOCOMO Digital Ltd.

Exhibit 79: DOCOMO Digital Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Fortumo OU - Overview



Exhibit 81: Fortumo OU - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Fortumo OU - Key news

10.11 Fortumo OU

Exhibit 83: Fortumo OU - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Fortumo OU - Segment focus



Exhibit 85: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

10.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 87: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources



Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

