Direct Current Power System Market Featuring ABB Ltd. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. & AEG Power Solutions BV | Technavio
Aug 13, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct Current Power System Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The direct current power system market size is expected to increase by USD 4.72 billion at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as surging demand for LEDs and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will restrict the market growth.
The growing internet penetration and data traffic are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing preference for gas generators might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The direct current power system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into telecom, industrial, commercial, and others. The market demand from the telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 0-24V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- More than 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
- AEG Power Solutions BV
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- EnerSys
- Heinzinger electronic GmbH
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lite-On Technology Corp.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
