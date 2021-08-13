Direct Current Power System Market Featuring ABB Ltd. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. & AEG Power Solutions BV | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as surging demand for LEDs and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will restrict the market growth.

The growing internet penetration and data traffic are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing preference for gas generators might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The direct current power system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into telecom, industrial, commercial, and others. The market demand from the telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

0-24V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

More than 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

More than 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

AEG Power Solutions BV

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

EnerSys

Heinzinger electronic GmbH

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lite-On Technology Corp.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

