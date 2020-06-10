Direct Energy Donates $180,000 to Support Customers, Communities and Frontliners

HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy will donate $180,000 in additional funds to support customers, communities and frontline workers through the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals).

Given the widespread impact of coronavirus, Direct Energy pledged to make a donation to COVID-relief programs on behalf of each new customer that joined the Direct Energy family during the month of May. For Texas customers, donations were designated for the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program to help those experiencing energy poverty as a result of the economic impact of COVID. For those in other states, funds will support those on the frontlines at 39 CMN Hospitals. Direct Energy also matched donations made to CMN Hospitals' COVID-19 Impact Fund. More than $110,000 will be donated to Neighbor-to-Neighbor, and $70,000 will go to CMN Hospitals.

"We have seen the pandemic shift our entire world, and it has presented everyone with new challenges. The programs we created in April and May were our way of giving back to vulnerable customers, our communities and those on the frontlines of the pandemic that are working to keep children healthy at more than 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in North America," said Bruce Stewart, President of Direct Energy. "I am so proud of our teams who have worked tirelessly to serve our customers through the pandemic, and our customers who have shown an outpouring of care for the community. While things have begun to normalize, we will still see the effects of the pandemic for many months and years to come. We will continue to support our customers and communities as we begin to navigate in the new world because we're all in this together."

With this donation, Direct Energy has donated $710,000 this year to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program that helps Texans pay their electricity bills. In January, Direct Energy donated $500,000 to the fund, and contributed an additional $100,000 in March to provide even more support to those in need.

Children's hospitals are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, providing high-quality, compassionate care that sick children need. The funds donated by Direct Energy will support research and training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care. In the past five years, Direct Energy has donated more than $5 million to CMN Hospitals, with the majority benefitting Texas Children's Hospital to help expand the Texas Children's Heart Center.

In addition to monetary donations, Direct Energy's Airtron and Home Warranty of America have continued to provide support to customers. Airtron, one of the leading providers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the US, has had hundreds of technicians in customers' homes to make sure they are prepared for the summer months.

