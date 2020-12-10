Direct Energy Renewable Services Helps Tractor Supply Company Stores Go Green in Virginia with 100% Renewable Power

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Direct Energy announced a contract with rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company to provide 100% renewable energy to more than 30 store facilities in Virginia. The sustainability friendly three-year power agreement launched in February.

"We believe that a healthy environment, properly managed resources and vibrant communities are key to secure a prosperous future," said Ben Parrish, Tractor Supply's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who oversees the Company's Stewardship Program. "To that end, we are proud to now have all our Virginia locations that are supplied with power from Direct Energy running on 100% renewable energy."

Virginia has opened its energy market to allow competitive energy suppliers, like Direct Energy, to offer 100% renewable energy to businesses in the state. This is done by securing both power generation and the associated renewable attributes from local projects in the region.

"Tractor Supply Company is a wonderful example of a company transitioning their energy management plans to align with their commitment to the environment, and we are so proud to serve their Virginia operations with renewable power," said Dave Grupp, Head of Direct Energy Renewable Services. "Renewable energy is a great way to reduce a company's impact on the environment, and by doing so, Virginia companies are supporting the state's path to a clean energy future."

With over 1,900 stores across the country and eight distribution centers, Tractor Supply Company views sustainability as a process of continuous improvement, looking for ways to become more efficient, eliminate waste and reduce the Company's impact on the environment. In recent years, Tractor Supply's Stewardship Program has been recognized by Barron's as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States. The Company is included in the FTSE4Good Index. To learn more about Tractor Supply's sustainability efforts, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/ESG.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

