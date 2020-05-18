Direct Energy Supports Customers, Communities and Frontliners through COVID-19

HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy®, one of the largest energy and energy-related services providers in North America, has created new programs to support customers, communities and those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we have seen the virus escalate and impact North America, we are proud to support our customers, communities and employees during this time," said Bruce Stewart, President of Direct Energy. "These are unprecedented times, and no one should have to go it alone. Now more than ever we are committed to helping those around us where we can. We're all in this together."

This year Direct Energy donated $600,000 to the company's Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, that helps Texans pay their electricity bills. In January, Direct Energy donated $500,000 to the fund, and when the pandemic started, contributed an additional $100,000 to provide even more support to those in need.

During May, Direct Energy has pledged to donate $10 for new customers who join the Direct Energy family. For Texans that join, the funds will be donated to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, and for those in other states, the donations will support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Direct Energy has a long-standing relationship with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) and has donated more than $5 million to network hospitals and employees have volunteered numerous hours at local hospitals. In response to the pandemic, CMN Hospitals developed a COVID-19 Impact Fund to help those affected by the disease. Direct Energy will match any donations made by customers this month to CMN Hospital's COVID-19 Impact Fund, up to $25,000. Learn more about our partnership with CMN Hospitals and how to donate here.

Beyond these programs, Direct Energy sister-companies, Home Warranty of America and Airtron, have continued to service thousands of customers throughout the pandemic.

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers.

