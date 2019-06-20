Direct-Fed Microbials Market Growth Motivated by Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat Owing to Their Nutritional Importance: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that the Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market would develop at a substantial CAGR in the forthcoming years. The Direct-Fed Microbials [DFM] is a live bacteriological addition of feedstuff that increases the abdominal equilibrium of Microbials of the host cattle. The word "Direct -Fed Microbials", likewise speaks of probiotics. The maximum frequently utilized Direct -Fed Microbials [DFM] consist of bacillus, yeast, lactic acid bacteria, and additional microorganisms. Direct-Fed Microbials exist in the form of liquid and dry state. Liquid form is utilized for feeding the cattle populace together with aquatic faunae, poultry, pork/swine, ruminants and others.

Direct-Fed Microbials are attaining acceptance due to their dynamic part in refining digestibility of feedstuff. Increasing alertness regarding physical fitness is motivating the development of the Direct-Fed Microbials Market. Furthermore, increasing demand for treated animal feedstuff is increasing the development of market. Increasing alertness regarding physical fitness of cattle is expected to motivate the Direct-Fed Microbials Market. On the source of the End Users, the market can be divided into Aquatic Faunae, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Cattle, and others. The subdivision of poultry is dictating the market. It is tracked by the subdivision of cattle. Growing demand for poultry meat owing to their nutritional importance is motivating the demand for Direct-Fed Microbials.

Download PDF to know more details about "Direct-Fed Microbials Market" report 2023.

By type of Product the Direct-Fed Microbials market can be divided into Bacillus, Lactic Acid Bacteria, and others. Among these, the subdivision of bacteria is dictating the market. Furthermore, the subdivision of lactic acid bacteria is likely to be speedily developing; due to its greater usefulness and suitability of technique. By type of Form the market can be divided into Tablets, Gels, Dry, Liquid, and Powder. Among these, the dry form is expected to develop above the forecast period owing to its extended shelf life and a lot of benefits in animal feed. Yet, the liquid form is favored by agriculturalists for their simplicity in creation of combination. By geography the Direct-Fed Microbials market can be divided as North America [U.S.A, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [France, Germany, U.K., Italy, and Russia], Asia-Pacific [India, Japan, China, Korea, and South East Asia], South America [Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina], and Middle East & Africa [UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa]

With reference to geography, North America is leading the Direct-Fed Microbials market. It is tracked by Europe. The U.S.A and Canada are the most important funders to Direct-Fed Microbials in North America. The prohibition on the usage of antibiotics by the governments of European Union for endorsing development of animals has directed to an upsurge in demand for Direct-Fed Microbials in this area. The Asia Pacific is the speedily developing province for the market for Direct-Fed Microbials. Growing alertness regarding the fitness of animal and increasing demand for animal protein in emerging nations similar to China and India are enhancing the development of Direct-Fed Microbials market. Increasing preference for substitutions of antibiotics such as growth supporters is estimated to gush the market of Direct -Fed Microbials in rest of the world.

Access 116 page research report with TOC on "Direct-Fed Microbials Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-direct-fed-microbials-market

Some of the important companies operating in the field of Direct-Fed Microbials are Danisco, Alltech Inc., Lallemand, Inc., Novus International, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Novozymes, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Calpis Co Ltd, Bayer AG, Bio-Vet, Biomin Holding GmbH, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont and Cargill Inc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Direct-Fed Microbials in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Direct-Fed Microbials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dupont



Archer Daniels Midland Company



Koninklijke DSM N.V.



Novozymes



Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



Kemin Industries, Inc.



Biomin Holding GmbH



Novus International, Inc.



Bio-Vet



Lallemand, Inc



Bayer



Alltech Inc



Calpis Co Ltd



Danisco



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lactic Acid Bacteria



Bacillus



Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Direct-Fed Microbials for each application, including

Poultry



Swine



Ruminants



Aquatic Animals



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.