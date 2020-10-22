Direct Federal Credit Union Chairman Emeritus, David Johnson, Awarded 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Federal Credit Union of Needham announced today that Board Member, former Vice-Chairman, Chairman, and Chairman Emeritus, David Johnson, of Sweden, ME was named the "Volunteer of the Year" by regional industry organization, Cooperative Credit Union Association (CCUA).

The Volunteer of the Year award is given annually to a credit union volunteer who has given freely of their time, energy, wisdom, and knowledge to help guide and nurture a credit union to success, year in and year out. The CCUA represents credit unions in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, empowering them, individually and collectively, to provide consumers with outstanding financial services.

The organization presented the award during their 2020 Annual Meeting held virtually on October 16, 2020.

Johnson has been involved with Direct Federal for 35 years and his service dates to when the Credit Union was Polaroid Employees Credit Union and he was an employee of the Polaroid Corporation. Johnson was an integral part of changing the name of the credit union to Direct Federal, receiving a community charter which opened the credit union to the public, and navigating through the recession in the early 2000's.

Johnson has participated in many credit union "Hike the Hill" events on both the state and federal levels. He tirelessly champions the credit union movement by participating on numerous Board Committees and acting as a liaison to ensure the credit union's voice and values are heard by lawmakers and governmental agencies. Under his leadership Direct Federal has become one of the premier philanthropic and volunteer partners in the community.

In March 2020, Johnson announced his official retirement from Direct's Board of Directors and was unanimously named Chairman Emeritus. Johnson's wisdom and guiding force will continue to be felt at Direct for years to come.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Dave for almost 30 years. He is the embodiment of the credit union philosophy. He has volunteered countless hours to Direct and the movement in general so that we may all benefit from his wisdom, leadership, and steady hand. He is a genuinely selfless individual who lives Direct's core values of Drive, Integrity, Resilience, Engagement, Competence, and Teamwork every day. Personally, he has been the best mentor, role model, and friend I could have asked for. It is an understatement to say that Direct would not be the organization it is without Dave's leadership. Quite simply, without Dave Direct would not exist." Said Joe Walsh, President and CEO of Direct Federal.

