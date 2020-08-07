Direct Federal Credit Union Surprises 24 Local Heroes with $11,000 in Recognition of the Good Happening During These Challenging and Unprecedented Times

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 7, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Direct Federal Credit Union announced today the 24 winners of their Acts of Kindness Awards Program introduced this Spring.

As part of the credit union's initial response to COVID-19, Direct Federal used this program to highlight positivity happening in the community and reward and recognize selfless, hardworking, and compassionate individuals throughout Norfolk and Middlesex Counties. During a time of increased financial hardships, the credit union wanted to spread kindness by setting aside $10,000 for deserving individuals.

Direct Federal solicited nominations through social media for people who were deserving of a random act of kindness. The response from the community was overwhelming and nominations from all over Norfolk and Middlesex Counties were received and reviewed.

The credit union selected 23 winners and were so moved by one of the nominators, they rewarded her as well. In total, Direct Federal distributed $11,000. The nominators of each winner assisted in the coordination of surprise presentations done during the months of June and July. Winners of the Acts of Kindness Awards are as follows:

Caroline and Elle Conquergood , Needham

, Nathan Warner Dorval , Newton

, Newton Susan Altman , Boston

, Jessica Nizzari , Wellesley

, Ronal Slager III , Cambridge

, Laquisha Gebhard , Lowell

, Lowell Pat Flaherty , Norwood

, Patricia Doyle , Needham

, Jean Higgens , Needham

, Julie Gage , Woburn

, Kerri Moore O'Leary , Westwood

, Tilly Appiah , Boston

, Heidi Scott Wolfe , Needham

, Jenn Shambaugh , Salem

, Alicia Santamaria and Gemma Joyce , Needham

and , Maxwell Surprenant , Needham

, Pamela Wohl , Wellesley

, Mikey Fanning , Needham

, Jennifer Briggs , Braintree

, Dan Mcmann , Needham

, Cara Soulia and Kristen Collins , Needham

"We are thrilled to recognize these 24 outstanding, selfless members of our community. Along with many others during this pandemic, these people embody the notion that a life spent serving others is a life well spent," said Joe Walsh, President and CEO of Direct Federal Credit Union.

Visit direct.com/kindness for an overview of each winner's story.

About Direct Federal Credit Union

One of the fastest growing credit union in Massachusetts, Direct Federal offers great rates, easy access and remarkable service. Voted one of the 200 healthiest credit unions in the country, the progressive not-for-profit credit union re-invests their earnings in their membership. From mortgages, home equity lines, and auto loans to checking, CDs, and Business Banking, Direct Federal provides an integrated array of products and services, all enhanced with the simplicity and convenience of the latest online and mobile technologies. Direct Federal Credit Union is located at 50 Cabot Street, Needham, MA. For more information, please call 888.2Direct or visit www.direct.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Johnson

781-433-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE Direct Federal Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.direct.com/

