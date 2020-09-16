Direct From Canon Customers, The Next Chapter In The EOS Webcam Utility Software Story Has Arrived With The Launch Of The Full Production Version For Windows

New Version Adds More Compatible Canon EOS Cameras to the Solution and Expands to Global Usage

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Sep 16, 2020, 18:05 ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a whirlwind the last few months in the world of EOS Webcam Utility software. With over 700,000 downloads after launching the beta version of the software in April, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has helped people stay connected with high quality video for communication with ease of use. And today, the company unveils the full production version of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows. The full production version expands to include additional compatible EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) such as the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. In addition, the new software will be available worldwide and available for download directly from the Canon website in each region.

Canon EOS Webcam for Windows – Use your DSLR as a Webcam or Streaming Camera
A common thread and conversation throughout the beta software forums was the compatibility of camera models. Many customers were excited to experience the beta version of EOS Webcam Utility software and wanted the list of 25 cameras that were compatible to be more extensive. In true Canon fashion – those voices have been heard loud and clear – now, a total of 42 EOS ILC and PowerShot cameras are compatible with the full production software, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. The complete list of compatible cameras includes:

EOS-1D X

Mark III

EOS 6D

EOS Rebel T7i

EOS Rebel T6

EOS M6 Mark II

EOS-1D X

Mark II

EOS 7D Mark II

EOS Rebel T6s

EOS Rebel T5

EOS M50

EOS-1D X

EOS 7D

EOS Rebel T6i

EOS Rebel T3

EOS M200

EOS-1D C

EOS 90D

EOS Rebel T5i

EOS Rebel T100

PowerShot G5X

Mark II

EOS 5DS R

EOS 80D

EOS Rebel T3i

EOS R5

PowerShot G7X

Mark III

EOS 5DS

EOS 77D

EOS Rebel SL3

EOS R6

PowerShot SX70 HS

EOS 5D Mark IV

EOS 70D

EOS Rebel SL2

EOS Ra

EOS 5D Mark III

EOS 60D

EOS Rebel SL1

EOS R

EOS 6D Mark II

EOS Rebel T8i

EOS Rebel T7

EOS RP

Another common conversation theme within the beta software forums was compatibility with third-party applications. As of announcement day, the new production version of the software has been tested* with various video conferencing applications** as well as streaming applications including:

Cisco Webex®

Messenger

Streamlabs

Discord

Microsoft Teams

YouTube Live

Facebook Live

Open Broadcaster Software®️

Zoom

Hangouts™

Skype

Hangouts Meet™

Slack

Moreover, customers have desired to record a high-quality video file onto the memory card in their camera while video conferencing or streaming, and we listened. This can now be achieved*** by simply pressing the record button on the camera and not through the software.

To download the full production version of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows and learn how to use it, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/support/eoswebcamutility.   If you have previously downloaded the EOS Webcam Utility Beta version, please make sure to uninstall it prior to installation of the full production version.

If you'd like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the production version of EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows, please visit our newly created forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutilitywindows.

Currently supporting Windows 10, a full production version for macOS is at the top of the to-do list for Canon engineers.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019 and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Tested if the EOS Webcam Utility is selectable as a video source and the video feed is displayed properly.

**Subscription to a third party service required.  Subject to third party service providers terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder. All referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their owners and are hereby acknowledged.

*** Restrictions may apply depending on camera specifications such as maximum video recording time up to 29 minutes 59 seconds.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

