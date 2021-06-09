Direct Line Tele Response wins coveted ATSI Award of Excellence

BERKELEY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Line Tele Response of Berkeley, CA, has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2021 Award of Excellence for the 20th consecutive year. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's Trade Association for telecommunications and call center services, including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the U.K. Direct Line Tele Response was presented with the ATSI's 2021 conference in Kansas City, MO.

"As an essential service during the pandemic, Direct Line continued to support many businesses that relied on our service. We never wavered on our commitment to call excellence or focus on quality call-taking during this time. We are proud to earn our 20th consecutive ATSI Award of Excellence that provides 3rd party validation to the quality we provide to our many clients.", says Ken Goldenberg, owner and President of Direct Line Tele Response.

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria includes:

Response Time

Courteousness of Rep

Accuracy of Call

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"The ATSI Award of Excellence is essential to our members and their employees to continually evaluate the service levels they are providing to their clients. It enables them to identify areas of greatness, as well as places that need attention. We have members that have participated in the program for decades and look forward to winning their awards each year." Says ATSI President Tifani Leal.

The award started 25 years ago to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

Now a 20-time winner, Direct Line Tele Response earned the Onyx Award. ATSI extends its congratulations to the staff of Direct Line on their proven and consistent quality service to their clients.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national Trade Association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the U.K. offering specialized and enhanced operator-based services, including call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services, among others.

