Direct Line to International Cables Primes Virginia Businesses for Economic Success

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Cox Business and Globalinx, a pioneer of subsea cable infrastructure in Virginia Beach announced a strategic partnership. Feeling the impact of globalization, Virginia businesses need to compete on an international scale more than ever and these two industry-leading companies are teaming up to ensure Virginia businesses are ready for success.

Cox Business and Globalinx, a pioneer of subsea cable infrastructure in Virginia Beach announce a strategic partnership.

This new agreement benefits residents of the region and gives Cox Business customers a local, direct and secure connection at the Virginia Beach Cable Landing Station facility. Instead of connecting from New York or Florida, this private network reduces latency and ensures businesses can seamlessly receive IP applications that are in high demand such as Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, and Voice Over IP.

"This is an exciting time for the region, and Cox Business is proud to be a part of this endeavor," said Thom Watkins, vice president of Cox Business. "By partnering with Globalinx we're ensuring our enterprise customers have direct access to international cables from right here in Virginia Beach and that's a big economic win for the Hampton Roads region."

"Cox Business is the strongest service provider in the Hampton Roads region and has been for many years," said Greg Twitt, CEO of Globalinx. "This is truly a winning combination for Virginia Beach and it confirms what we've known all along – that Hampton Roads is primed to be a key player on the international business stage."

Globalinx provides subsea colocation to international cable systems as well as data center services on 20 acres in the Corporate Landing ecosystem. Healthcare facilities, government/military, and educational institutions also now have the ability to connect to international counterparts by way of Globalinx subsea cable connections to overseas markets.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, video and security services for more than 350,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including healthcare providers, K-12 and higher education, financial institutions and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About Globalinx Data Centers

Globalinx Data Centers is a Tier-III carrier-neutral multi-megawatt data center campus in Virginia Beach, Va., developed to facilitate direct connectivity between subsea fiber and terrestrial fiber systems. The three-phased project boasts 150,000 square feet of data center space across an 11.5-acre dedicated site. The campus is fortified with high-security, access to more than 30MWs of power through two substations, and direct access to multiple terrestrial and subsea fiber cable systems. The campus also provides direct access to MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables connecting Virginia Beach to Europe, South America and beyond. Globalinx has under contract an additional 10 acres of land for data center development in Virginia Beach, Va. Globalinx owns a colocation facility at 3800 Village Avenue, Norfolk, VA. www.globalinxdatacenters.com | info@globalinxdatacenters.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Angelique LeBlanc, 703.480.4914 Angelique.LeBlanc@cox.com

SOURCE Cox Communications

Related Links

http://www.coxbusiness.com

