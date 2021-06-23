Direct Mail Market to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The Direct Mail Market is expected to have a CAGR of 1.05% during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

RR Donnelley & Sons Co., Quad/Graphics Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Harte Hanks Inc., are some of the major market participants.

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in the Direct Mail Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Brand Management Services - Forecast and Analysis : The brand management services will grow at a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 3%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on capability to provide creative and production functionalities, references from existing and past clientele, technological expertise, and check workforce capabilities of the service providers.

Creative Agency- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their creative agency requirements. Some of the leading creative agency suppliers profiled extensively in this report.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

