Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) Opens Denton, Texas, Location

DENTON, Texas, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) announces the opening of the new Denton, Texas, DOC location, at 3100 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Suite 120. Beginning Monday, April 22, 2019, Denton area residents can receive the highest quality treatment from orthopedic experts for any musculoskeletal injury or condition without the wait time, referral time, or excessive expense of an ER visit.

Dr. David Hassinger, orthopedic surgeon, founder and CEO of Direct Orthopedic Care, explains the benefits of this new healthcare option: "People with orthopedic injuries need immediate treatment. Traditionally, these injuries were taken to the emergency room or some other non-specialty setting. This led to long wait times followed by a referral to an orthopedic expert who would actually diagnose and treat the injury. In addition to the delay, the patient would incur a very large bill for nothing more than a recommendation of who to see next. DOC eliminates this time-consuming and expensive first step while providing the highest level of specialized orthopedic care."

Direct Orthopedic Care charges no facility fee and strives to be in-network with all insurance providers to ensure co-pays and out-of-pocket charges are kept to the lowest amounts possible. Research from HospitalStats.org shows the average cost for an orthopedic procedure in a Dallas-area emergency room, including X-ray, splint and facility fee, averages $1,498. At DOC, the same procedure, tests and treatment averages only $300, a savings of approximately 80%.

Direct Orthopedic Care treats all orthopedic conditions and injuries in both adults and children. DOC's orthopedic experts care for everything from fractures, dislocations and severe sprains to strains and ligament tears, joint replacements, spine conditions, and chronic pain. DOC is also a more convenient alternative for patients to receive injection therapies for inflammation and pain, as well as regenerative medicine treatments. Regenerative therapies include stem cell and PRP/Platelet Rich Plasma therapies, which can help to regenerate damaged tissue and promote healing.

Direct Orthopedic Care has locations in Frisco, Las Colinas, Southlake, West Plano, and now Denton to serve the DFW communities. The offices are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.DirectOrthoCare.com.

SOURCE Direct Orthopedic Care

Related Links

https://www.directorthocare.com

