Direct Recruiters Announces Integration with Sister Company Direct Consulting Associates

SOLON, Ohio, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Ohio-based global provider of customized recruiting and retention solutions across over 25 vertical industries and functional areas has announced an integration with its sister company Direct Consulting Associates. The integration is designed to provide project-based, professional staffing and consulting support to Direct Recruiters' client base.

Direct Consulting Associates currently is a national leader in the Hospital IT and General IT search and staffing space. They also were honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in both 2018 and 2019.

Moving forward, the companies will be known as Direct Recruiters Inc.

Dan Charney, President of Direct Recruiters said, "In order to truly provide our clients with customized solutions we must offer flexible contract staffing in addition to executive and professional search. Our sister company has been a leader in this space for close to ten years. Also, because of Direct Consulting Associates' track record in supporting leading hospitals in the USA from an IT perspective, there are many synergies with our current Healthcare IT search practice that we will now be positioned to further capitalize on."

The two companies combine to employ over sixty recruiters and support professionals. The integration adds additional resources that will focus on meeting the needs of today's challenging employment market for highly skilled talent.

Since 1983, Direct Recruiters, Inc. has been recognized as the relationship-focused search firm that assists top-tier organizations with recruiting, acquiring, and retaining high-impact talent for mission-critical positions.

