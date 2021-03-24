Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council Refers Health-Related Product Performance Claims for UWell Life's Primocyn Products to FTC

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs referred certain product performance claims for the Primocyn product line, made by UWell Life, Inc. and its salesforce members, to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible enforcement action after UWell Life failed to provide substantiation for the claims.

At issue in DSSRC's inquiry are product performance claims made on the Primocyn product website and disseminated by salesforce members on social media implying that Primocyn products can prevent and/or treat several serious health-related conditions, including COVID-19. In addition, UWell Life salesforce members implied that Primocyn products have been approved by the FDA.

UWell Life is a direct selling company that offers nutrients, essential vitamins, and other wellness products including Primocyn branded products. The following claims were brought to UWell Life's attention by the DSSRC as part of its ongoing independent monitoring of the direct selling marketplace.

Product Claims



"With the current situation of Coronavirus, please keep yourself safe…

Use our FDA 510K approved Primocyn Skin Solution to stay safe."

Use our FDA approved Primocyn Skin Solution to stay safe." "Use PrimocynEauDivine to protect against any virus.

Sprayed E.N.T use !

FDA 510k cleared!

Safe to use!

Increased Immunity!"

Sprayed E.N.T use ! FDA cleared! Safe to use! Increased Immunity!" "American Board of Healthcare Law and Medicine acknowledged Primocyn safely treats antibiotic resistant strains of viruses , bacteria such as MRSA, fungi and spores such as: Corona Virus – SARS, Avian influenza AH5N1 virus (Bird flu virus), HIV Virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola, Hepatitis A&B, Polio-virus, Tuberculosis, Salmonella, RSV Virus, Herpes Simplex, Influenza AH1!!!!!! I am, my family and friends truly believe in a power of this Solution, therefore we are using it everywhere and all the time! Just spray it on your face, head and hands any time as you think you might be in danger with virus, and you will be SAFE!!! Primocyn effectively kill 99.99 % Virus Reduction in 30 seconds and a Reduction of at least 10,000,00 particles/ml in One (1) Minute!!!! Safe for children, pregnant woman and for everyone!!!!" (With an image of Primocyn Product with copy stating "ANTI CORONA VIRUS")

YouTube video depicting Before & After images of Primocyn product usage

"See how Primocyn kills 99.9% of viruses including the Corona Virus."

"Disinfects affected areas and kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in less than 30 seconds."

"Primocyn is the 1st non-toxic oxychloride skin solution 510(k) cleared by the FDA"

In December 2020, DSSRC commenced a self-regulatory inquiry involving these and other claims. UWell Life failed to respond to multiple inquiries via phone, email, and overnight mail, and DSSRC has confirmed that all identified claims remain active and accessible to the public.

In accordance with DSSRC's Policies and Procedures, in the event the company whose marketing is the subject of a DSSRC inquiry declines to participate in the DSSRC process, DSSRC may refer the matter to an appropriate government agency for review and possible law enforcement action. In this case, that government agency is the FTC.

