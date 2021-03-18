Direct-to-Consumer Brand Flaüs Brings Electrifying Innovation to Flossing

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flaüs, a Los Angeles native startup in the oral care category, announces the launch of their signature electric flosser with a market-launching Indiegogo campaign.

Flaüs' innovative electric flosser brings together an unprecedented passion for utility, design, and sustainability to the routine act of flossing. With 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute and replaceable, toxin-free floss, it moves quickly and gently between tight teeth, removing stubborn plaque and debris from places your toothbrush can't access.

Flaüs electric flosser

It's equipped with an ergonomic handle to easily reach the nooks and crannies while keeping fingers and uninvited germs out of your mouth. Flaüs has its own built-in LED tracking technology that offers visual cues to help you keep up healthy habits and stay accountable. It is waterproof, travel-friendly, and rechargeable, lasting up to one month on a single charge.

"Flaüs not only benefits the avid flosser seeking a better experience but also those who do not floss due to it being painful, gross, time-consuming, and difficult," says Samantha Coxe, co-founder and CEO of Flaüs. "It was created in collaboration with dental professionals for an easy, quick, and comfortable clean," she continues.

"Flaüs makes flossing easy, provides a great clean, and is gentle on gums," explains board-certified dentist and surgeon, Vivian Roknian, DMD. "Being a dentist, I am picky about what I personally use and recommend for my patients - and I love Flaüs," she continues. Flossing allows you to remove plaque from between the teeth and underneath the gums, which account for 40% of a tooth's surface that a toothbrush can't access. "I tell my patients to floss the teeth they want to keep. In my practice, it's clear that people who floss daily have healthier gums and keep their teeth longer," adds Dr. Roknian.

Traditional string floss and floss picks can be harmful to the environment. "We were shocked to learn that more than 8 million tons of plastic, including toothbrushes and dental floss, are released into the oceans each year," says Taylor Jolin, co-founder of Flaüs. With this in mind, Flaüs was crafted from plant-based materials and infinitely sustainable aluminum. It comes with a 3-month supply of Flaüs heads, which are for daily use, easy to replace, biodegradable, and compostable.

This exciting innovation will be available for pre-order soon via Indiegogo at an early bird rate of $79.99 instead of the $149.99 standard retail price. The set includes the Flaüs electric flosser, a three-month supply of replaceable Flaüs heads, charger, and magnetic mirror mount.

Feature highlights

Sonic vibrating head (12,000 gentle vibrations/minute)

Ergonomic handle for finger-free flossing

Rechargeable battery that lasts up to 1 month on a single charge

Waterproof (IP67) and travel-friendly

Made from sustainable materials

7 smart LEDs for built-in tracking

Biodegradable, replaceable Flaüs heads

Toxin-free (PFAs-free) floss

Magnetic mirror mount keeps countertop clutter-free

Beautiful design

