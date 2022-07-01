Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.38 billion | 23andMe Inc. and Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

For more insights related to the growth of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing

Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis is driving the growth of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market. However, factors such as doubts over analytical and clinical validity may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including 23andMe Inc., Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd., Centrillion Technology Holdings Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Dante Labs Inc., DNA Diagnostic Center Inc., Full Genomes Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Inc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

23andMe Inc. - The company offers high-quality advanced direct-to-consumer genetic testing services.

Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd. - The company provides a comprehensive range of direct-to-consumer genetic testing to its consumers, such as Paternity testing, Legal DNA testing, Immigration DNS testing, Aunt test, Grandparents test and others.

Centrillion Technology Holdings Ltd. - The company offers direct-to-consumer genetic testing across the globe.

Color Genomics Inc. - The company offers direct-to-consumer genetic testing across the globe to consumers.

The company offers direct-to-consumer genetic testing across the globe to consumers. Dante Labs Inc. - The company offers its direct-to-consumer genetic testing services to its consumers.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into direct sales and retail sales. The direct sales segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Direct sales channels give consumers access to their personal genetic and health information, regardless of the time and place. The test orders, results, and health information are maintained on a centralized network containing personal health records. Many consumers are purchasing genetic testing services through direct sales channels, owing to the quick turnaround time in obtaining results as well as the increasing Internet penetration. This has fueled the demand for online orders of genetic tests, thus boosting revenue growth in the direct sales segment.

By service, the market has been segmented into diagnostic screening, prenatal, newborn screening, and pre-implantation diagnosis, and relationship testing.

By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , ROW, North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 23andMe Inc., Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd., Centrillion Technology Holdings Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Dante Labs Inc., DNA Diagnostic Center Inc., Full Genomes Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

