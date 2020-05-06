Direct to Consumer Pioneers, 1-800 Contacts, Launches Innovative Online Glasses Lens Replacement Brand, Boomerang Lenses

An estimated four million frames are thrown away each year. Boomerang hopes to cut down that number by giving glasses-wearers a chance to replace the lenses in the glasses they love, instead of throwing them away. Favorite frames, vintage family heirlooms, or pricey designer glasses are no longer destined for the landfill just because of broken, scratched, or outdated lenses. In fact, Boomerang lets you add any kind of lens to any kind of frame—sunglasses, transitions, blue light, with or without prescription—while saving customers an average of 50% compared to traditional optical shop prices.

1-800 Contacts is an expert in the vision space and has spent 25 years innovating for their customers. With Boomerang, they combine groundbreaking vision technologies with an in-house, custom-built lensing lab. An in-lab lensometer reads the optical details off of glasses lenses, allowing customers to place orders even if they don't have a copy of their current prescription. Other tools, like an online PD measurement tool, help make it easier than ever for everyone to get the high-quality lenses they've come to expect from their eye doctor or optical shop, without ever leaving home.

"Our approach to innovation has always been driven by the customer's needs and the development of Boomerang is no exception. We saw an opportunity to provide a service, much like we do with our contact lens and glasses brands, that allowed consumers to access needed vision care without paying astronomical prices and enduring long turnaround times," said John Graham, CEO of 1-800 Contacts. "Given the current health crisis, we expedited our launch of Boomerang so customers could get their lenses replaced from the comfort of home."

Getting started is easy. Visit Boomerang-lenses.com. Select the type of lens you want, provide details on your existing frames, and describe your prescription type. Within a week, your new glasses will ship out, backed by a 90-Day Lens Warranty and 1-800 Contacts' unmatched customer service. Bring your favorite frames back to life with Boomerang—and get the exact lenses you need without waiting, wasting, or worrying about the cost.

About Boomerang

A proud part of the 1-800 Contacts family, Boomerang offers a simple, convenient, and affordable re-lensing option so you can keep the frames you love. Each pair of Boomerang lenses come with 100% UV protection, scratch protection, anti-glare coatings, free shipping, award-winning customer service, and a 90-Day Lens Warranty, which covers scratches and order issues, and offers full refunds.

